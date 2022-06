Seeings as the sun has really just made an appearance, I’m going to go out on a limb here and say, you’re definitely not too late to plant a seed and see what comes of it.

The wonderful humans at Stewardship Pemberton and the Feasting for Change program have re-organized the seed library to make it really easy for you to browse… and borrow… (and as with all things at our wonderful library, it’s a fine-free system, so if you don’t have success with your crop and don’t manage to bring back seeds, you will not be blacklisted. (Ask me how I know?)