Climate for Change retreat invites planet-lovers to in-person conference, June 26-30

Climate for Change is being held in-person on Cortes Island, BC, from June 26-30, 2022. Anyone who is advancing bold climate action and defending land, water, and air, is invited to consider this opportunity.

Climate for Change is a five-day re-energizing retreat and strategy space that will bring together a diverse group of Indigenous, grassroots, and sectoral leaders from across Canada to explore opportunities for building and moving power in the climate movement to accelerate just transitions and secure a safe future.

In recognition of different ways of knowing, being, and effecting change, program offerings will be diverse. These include group and breakout sessions for sharing strategy ideas and mobilizing our movement, as well as building power, relationships, skills and capacities for addressing the new climate denialism – when our political leaders say there’s a climate emergency, but don’t act at the pace and scale demanded by climate science and justice. The retreat will also explore opportunities and cultivate practices for shifting mindsets and ways of being to support reciprocal relationships with the land, to renew and strengthen commitments to working in a good way.

Focused on the whole person, this gathering will take place in a beautiful natural setting, nestled between the beach and forest on Cortes Island, which is situated on the traditional and unceded territories of the Klahoose, Tla’amin, and Homalco Nations.

This year’s conference will be extra special as it’s the first in-person Climate for Change gathering since the pandemic. It’s a truly unique opportunity to build relationships with fellow climate activists, leaders and practitioners, critically engage with questions about what’s holding our movement back and how we can meet the challenges before us with inspiration, connection and action.

Apply here at your earliest convenience to be considered for early admission. To facilitate powerful conversations, the cap for the gathering has been set at 80 attendees so respond with your application in soon! Scholarships are available with a priority for folks from equity-denied communities.