It’s Zero Ceiling’s 25th anniversary year, and celebrations of this rather momentous coming of age will launch with an Open House at the SLCC on April 26. It’ll be the first time the organization has been able to meet with supporters in person since 2019, so there will be lots of juicy updates on what they’ve been up to over the last few years, and what direction they’re charting as they move forwards.

From a plucky newborn initiative, run entirely by volunteers, to give youth from Vancouver’s Downtown East Side a day on the mountain, to a grounded organization that employs between 17 and 20 staff and serves up to 400 young people facing homelessness every year with two incredible programs, much has come to maturation, and warrants celebrating.

Join Zero Ceiling from 4.45pm on Tuesday, April 26th in the Istken Hall at the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre.

Tickets are available at: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/25-years-of-zero-ceiling-open-house-agm-registration-300776459487

Register by April 12 to guarantee a spot.

Food and drink: There will be tea, coffee, and sweet treats available

(Up-to-date COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Masks will not be required but everyone is invited to pursue their personal level of comfort and safety.)

By registering to attend this event, you will become a Member of Zero Ceiling – community members who are invested in the future of Zero Ceiling and their mission to end youth homelessness.

Anyone with an interest in the work is encouraged to become a Member

Membership terms last for 12 months

All Members are eligible to vote at the AGM — and so can help elect the Board of Directors.

For more info: check out the Pique’s recent story,

Research study pushed Whistler’s Zero Ceiling to expand its mandate

about how a Royal Roads University study informed much of the work the supportive housing provider is doing today;

read some of the groundbreaking research they’re part of at https://zeroceiling.org/research/

or follow along on instagram at https://www.instagram.com/zeroceilingsociety/