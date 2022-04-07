PANCAKES! PVTA Spring Trail Day invites volunteers to buff and trim the trails, Saturday April 9

It’s good to lead with pancakes.

Do you like pancakes?

The Pemberton Valley Trails Association is holding their Annual Spring Trails Maintenance Day this Saturday, April 9th.

Head on down to the Pemberton Bike Co parking lot, between 9 and 10am, bring your own coffee mug (if you can), and get fuelled up to then head out and make a contribution to readying the trails.

Volunteers will be divided up into groups and spread out across the trails, trimming, ‘lightly’ raking, buffing, and grooming.

Early birds will be rewarded with one of the limited edition extra special Apre’ beer & wing tickets from Town Square Pemberton to enjoy post trail work.

This year’s spring trail day is being supported by the Pemberton Valley Grocery Store, Town Square Pemberton, Pemberton Valley Coffee and Sabre Rentals.

The PVTA is a not-for-profit, volunteer-run group with a mandate to build, maintain, and advocate for trails in Pemberton, BC. They are unique in the Sea to Sky corridor in that the association encompasses multiple user groups such as hikers, runners, mountain bikers, dog walkers, moto users, and equestrian riders. They are committed to fostering collaborative relationships between all the user groups. As a united front PVTA works to enhance and preserve Pemberton’s trail network, enabling safe, fun, and positive experiences to our members, community at large and visitors to the region.

Check out the Facebook event page here for more info.