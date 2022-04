NOISES

Sometimes, we are up all night

making noise. Talking about

the things that matter in the World.

Writing about the very things that

we’ve overlooked in the light of day. Like water.

Asking ourselves when exactly did the taps run dry ?

How did we not notice the once annoying drip drip had stopped.

And how can we fix it.

Kukwstumckacw / Thank you for reading.