Chamber announces new Executive Director: Natalie Langmann will step into role on Monday

Last month, we shared the news that the Pemberton and District Chamber of Commerce’s first executive director, Meredith Armstrong, was moving on from the role. On Tuesday, the Chamber announced that Natalie Langmann has accepted the position, and will step into the role officially on Monday February 28.

You might not know it, but Natalie has been the creative powerhouse behind the Chamber’s Love Local campaign. She’s also been a great friend to the Wellness Almanac over the years, often sharing her fantastic photography with us. As a writer and photographer, I’ve often looked to her, to put words or images to hard things, or momentous occasions (like the 2017 groundbreaking ceremony for the Lil’wat Gas Station), and whenever I’ve asked her permission to share those, she’s been incredibly generous. I know her to be fiercely community-minded so feel grateful that she’s offering her skills to uplift our community in this role.

Here’s the official announcement from the Chamber:

Natalie Langmann is the principal of Aligned Creative, a boutique branding and content agency based in Pemberton, that most recently rolled out the Love Pemberton Buy Local Campaign. Mother, third-generation editor, writer and photographer, she’s an advocate for people bringing their bold visions to life, and for throwing caution to the wind and going for it. She has a marrow-deep belief in the role local business and relationships play in shaping dynamic communities — having grown up in the local newspaper business and as granddaughter of the Aldergrove Chamber of Commerce first female president, she bore witness to the interconnection between healthy business community and sense of place every day. Her family’s business depended on the success of the businesses in their community — so collaboration and mutual support has always motivated her mindset. She’s been published globally in ESPN, Transworld and other publications and has written successful proposals to Netflix and Hulu, as well as developing public relations and marketing campaigns in the action sports realm. During a four-year stint in business development, she instigated a groundbreaking and award-winning program involving multiple organizations to train and qualify Red Seal Carpenters from the Lil’wat Nation. She takes the reins as Executive Director of the Pemberton & District Chamber of Commerce having served as a board member for two years. She is also the Communications Director at PORCA, sits on the Advisory Design Review Commission and the Regional Economic Development Collaborative. She is an avid e-biker and is always recharged whenever she gets to play in the mountains.



Our current Executive Director, Meredith Kemp will assist in Natalie’s transition over the coming month. Please join me in congratulating Natalie on her new role and thanking Meredith for the past two years of service. Steve McCloskey

President, Pemberton & District Chamber of Commerce