Community Survey: input on a new affordable housing project on Harrow Road invited before Feb 28

Pemberton Harrow Road Project

Sea to Sky Community Services (SSCS), in partnership with BC Housing and the Village of Pemberton, is leading an exciting new affordable housing project in Pemberton.

The project will bring much needed affordable housing to the region for singles, couples, and families.

The project will be for a mix of rents and incomes within a single building, providing affordable non-market rental housing to families, seniors, and persons with disabilities.

Thirty percent of units will be market rentals (moderate incomes), 50% will be ‘rent geared to income’ (subsidized units for households that meet BC Housing limits), and 20% deep subsidy (low incomes).

The housing program does not include housing with support services or residential care components.

The proposed development will have 63 housing units for community members and ground floor commercial space, some of which will be for SSCS staff and programs so they can provide much needed community services in Pemberton.

The planned location for the new building is a 3-acre property at the corner of Harrow Road and Highway 99.

The information to be gathered during the engagement process will inform the project’s development applications to the Village of Pemberton which will include: an amendment to the Official Community Plan (OCP)and Zoning Bylaw, and a development permit (Spring 2022).

Pending approvals, construction on the project would start in Summer 2023 with occupancy anticipated as early as 2025.