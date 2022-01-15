Chamber farewells its inaugural Executive Director: thank you Meredith!

On Wednesday, Steve McCloskey, the President of the Pemberton + District Chamber of Commerce shared the news that, after two years, the organization’s inaugural Executive Director, Meredith Kemp, will step down from the role.

I am grateful to have played a role in supporting local businesses through the challenges of navigating COVID-19 and to promote my passion for shopping locally. This has been a wonderful opportunity to learn more about my community and the incredible, hardworking businesses that add character and vibrancy to this beautiful place we live.

Meredith Kemp, outgoing Chamber Executive Director

As a community, we were so lucky to have had Meredith step into this role, during its first year, which coincided with the shutdown of Life As We Knew It (courtesy COVID-19.) (Seriously, the announcement of her role was made March 1 2020.) Meredith’s passion for this community infused everything she did, and her supportiveness towards everyone she worked with (including me.) We were also lucky to benefit from her brilliant marketing, strategic and planning skill-set, something that led her to senior roles at Whistler Blackcomb back in its glory (pre-Vail) days, and to ongoing senior level work with Destination BC.

As Steve wrote, as the Chamber’s first Executive Director, Meredith was key in supporting the Chamber transition from an operational board to a governance model. She has made significant contributions in support of our business community including leading our buy local initiative, and providing resource assistance and direction to our members during some of the most challenging times.

She made the Pemberton + District Chamber of Commerce Facebook page an extremely engaging and helpful resource throughout the earliest days of the pandemic, and she’s been rolling out a dynamic Love Pemberton Support Local campaign all through the winter.



The role will be posted imminently, and Meredith will remain in the role through the hiring process and support the transition of the new Executive Director.

So, if you love this community and want to see it thrive, perhaps this new opening is for you?









