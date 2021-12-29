A time for wild and crazy list making

Scribbled secret notebooks, and wild typewritten pages, for yr own joy Submissive to everything, open, listening Try never get drunk outside yr own house Be in love with yr life Something that you feel will find its own form Be crazy dumbsaint of the mind Blow as deep as you want to blow Write what you want bottomless from bottom of the mind The unspeakable visions of the individual No time for poetry but exactly what is Visionary tics shivering in the chest In tranced fixation dreaming upon object before you Remove literary, grammatical and syntactical inhibition Like Proust be an old teahead of time Telling the true story of the world in interior monolog The jewel center of interest is the eye within the eye Write in recollection and amazement for yourself Work from pithy middle eye out, swimming in language sea Accept loss forever Believe in the holy contour of life Struggle to sketch the flow that already exists intact in mind Dont think of words when you stop but to see picture better Keep track of every day the date emblazoned in yr morning No fear or shame in the dignity of yr experience, language & knowledge Write for the world to read and see yr exact pictures of it Bookmovie is the movie in words, the visual American form In praise of Character in the Bleak inhuman Loneliness Composing wild, undisciplined, pure, coming in from under, crazier the better You’re a Genius all the time Writer-Director of Earthly movies Sponsored & Angeled in Heaven

The list was allegedly tacked on the wall of Allen Ginsberg’s hotel room in North Beach a year before his iconic poem “Howl” was written — and I found it via the former Brainpickings website, now The Marginalian.

I love the combination of #19 and #20 – accept loss forever, believe in the holy contour of life.

And I love how random and private the list is – like you can tell that he scribbled out things as they came to him, an inopportune times, like, while out walking, or in the shower, or dreaming some wild dream…

I saw another list last week, that also tickled me: from Courtney Martin, called Fragments of a Year, a practice inspired by another poet, Ocean Vuong, that basically involves skimming through your phone’s notes, and selecting a handful.

This is the first part of hers:

2021 Give me the baffled. Every family is fucked up. White people mostly have ways of privatizing and hiding their pain that money affords. shoshito peppers, cherry tomatoes, salt & vinegar potato chips No new adds til we get the ground beneath us again, some momentum. The hardest party of activism is often personal sustainability and internal politics. Butter (no additional text)

Haha. The sheer number of orphan notes on my phone! This delights me, the idea of casting back through and pulling out little threads and tying them into some kind of weave or knot or something…

What if, instead of berating yourself with a to-do list or a list of resolutions, you tried something more playful and messy like this… something looser, more free-form, more collage-like… What might emerge? What might surprise and delight you?

Find those notes to self that you scribbled out over the past year, excavate them, and make some kind of collage.