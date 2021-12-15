Treasure Trade and Community Fundraiser, December 19th

Jasmine Jade of Prime Vision (sustainable production design and social justice films) has rallied in response to a local desire for a community market/trade/trunk sale before Christmas, with the help of some local eco-lovers, and the SLRD’s Zero Waste team, to bring back a COVID-19 friendly version of her Clothes Swap.

Taking place at the Downtown Community Barn in Pemberton on Sunday, December 19 between 12 and 1:30, community members can register for a space (bring your own table, or blanket), to offer their pre-loved lightly used toys, gear, clothes…

$20 secures you a space to set up your stuff, for sale or trade, and keep it circulating in the community, and monies raised will go to the Food Bank and Stewardship Pemberton. (Just show up at 11:30am with your $20 and table (or blanket), and set up for a 12 noon start.)

Entry by donation will also support these two community organizations.

There will be :

a Boomerang Bags drop-off station, for people to return those Boomerang Bags that weren’t able to boomerang bag during COVID-19, AND to sign up for more information or to become part of the sewing collective;

a crafting station;

a sustainable gift wrap station demonstrating the Japanese art of furoshiki – wrapping without gift wrap, but with up cycled fabric instead;

a drop-off spot for Food Bank contributions (please consider bringing some of the appreciated but under-represented offerings like sugar, oil, flour and spices);

a jigsaw puzzle trade table – buy or swap good condition puzzles for kids and grown-ups;

an SLRD Zero Waste table will accept small electronics and broken lights for disposal;

Stewardship Pemberton’s Seed Library will accept your extra seeds to share with next season’s gardeners

One goal of the event is to fill 1 dozen boxes for the Food Bank and deliver for next week’s food bank distribution before Christmas… festive and thoughtful supplies are particularly welcomed – like oils, sugars or sweeteners, spices, flour… not just pasta and cans.

Says Jasmine of her motivation: “My foundational philosophy of this community fundraiser is to hold safe space for connection and support our basic human needs and right to gather, bond and socialize over meaningful conversation in relation to ecoanxiety while encouraging carbon literacy. In my heart this is an essential event integral for environmental stewardship that impacts both individual and community wellbeing. Cooperation over competition is the way of the future if we are to reduce impacts of climate change. This event is for the people by the people and about all things green – treasure trade is but one expression of true holistic community wellbeing.”

Jasmine had been hoping to put on a sustainable event before the holidays to meet the growing needs of community wellbeing. After a number of people asked her about the clothing swap she used to host (which stalled due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions) and more recently more people wondered if there was any way to put on an event to support locals celebrating this holiday season who may be facing various financial constraints, she whirred into action.

The Treasure Trade is a garage sale inspired model that will allow the community to gather safely outdoors, fundraise for local initiatives, seize seasonal learning opportunities through eco fair outreach and celebrate abundance!

We celebrate abundance by reducing waste, repurposing previously loved items, and finding sustainable gifts that support the move towards a circular economy.

To limit contract trace points and reduce logistic variables for this quick turn around event, participants who would like to sell their items are asked to ‘BYO table or blanket, or partner with a neighbour or buddy from your social bubble to fill your table with goods.



