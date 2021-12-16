A community almanac from Pemberton, Lil'wat, Area C and N'Quatqua.
Do you need a grief ritual to wind down the year?
I was making the fire the other day, and stumbled upon a death announcement of a long-time resident in the summer issue of the Pique, and I stopped in my tracks with a slow sigh. I had not known, or heard.
There are, I imagine, many fine and beloved humans, who have moved on from their bodies in the past year or two, that we did not get a chance to grieve in community.
I think that’s why my attention was piqued at the invitation to attend a free, guided, internationally-oriented, pandemic-focused grief and ancestralization ritual, from the team at Ancestral Medicine.