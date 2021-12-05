Come together, to solve the Climate Emergency – presentation by Dr Mark Jaccard from the Whistler Institute, Thursday December 9, 6- 7:30

Climate Emergency – An Action Guide for Citizens will be an opportunity for climate-concerned citizens to hear Dr. Mark Jaccard speak on how they can overcome myths that hinder them from acting in time to prevent extreme climate impacts.

Tickets for the live inperson event at the Rainbow Theatre are available at https://whistlerinstitute.com/course/gp-mark-jaccard/?mc_cid=b347353786&mc_eid=017aa86622

or you can attend via zoom for $10, Buy your ticket here: https://tixoom.app/whistlerinstitute/08fle91u

The Whistler Institute presents the next event it is Global Perspectives Speaker Series.

Thursday, December 9, in Climate emergency – an action guide for citizens, hear from Dr. Mark Jaccard on how climate-concerned citizens can overcome the myths that hinder us from acting in time to prevent extreme climate impacts.

Our personal consumption choices (electric vehicles, heat pumps) can only have an effect if cpaired with political engagement to elect and support climate-sincere politicians.

These personal and collective efforts must align with and foster a global strategy of decarbonization, especially in developing countries.

“For climate success, we need to understand the combined role of self-interested and wishful thinking biases that prevent us from acting effectively and strategically” explains Dr. Mark Jaccard. “On December 9, be ready to learn what is required on a simple path to climate success and what you can contribute.”

Join presenter Dr. Mark Jaccard and moderator Mayor Jack Crompton for an engaging lecture-style presentation followed by a question and answer session. The event will be followed by an intimate dinner option at Caramba Restaurant for the in-person audience to continue the conversation.

Speaker Biography

Dr. Mark Jaccard is a Distinguished Professor and Director of the School of Resource and Environmental Management at Simon Fraser University. His Ph.D. is from the University of Grenoble. He researches the design and application of energy-economy models for assessing climate policies. He is an author with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a member of the Royal Society of Canada, and an advisor to governments and non-government organizations on climate policy. Dr. Jaccard’s latest book is The Citizen’s Guide To Climate Success: Overcoming Myths That Hinder Progress, which was shortlisted for the Donner Prize.

Event Details

Date & time: December 9 @ 6:00pm-7:30pm PST.

Location: Rainbow Theatre, Whistler Conference Centre, 4010 Whistler Way, Whistler, BC V8E 1J2, Canada

Online: Live stream on Zoom

Post event dinner: Caramba Restaurant, 4314 Main Street #12 Town Plaza, Whistler, BC V8E I8E, Canada

Tickets on sale now!

$30 Theatre Ticket (Purchase your ticket(s) lower down on this page)

$65 Après Event Dinner Experience – portion tax deduction (Purchase your ticket(s) lower down on this page) DINNER TICKET SALES END DEC 2!

$10 Online Ticket: Buy your ticket here: https://tixoom.app/whistlerinstitute/08fle91u

Keeping Everyone Safe: All audience members attending the event at the Rainbow Theatre will be required to present proof of vaccine upon arrival and wear masks for the duration of the event. Customers who purchase the Dinner Experience will be required to provide their BC Vaccine Card to enter Caramba Restaurant as per the PHO orders.

Dinner Experience

The Dinner Experience includes a 3-course set menu per person at Caramba Restaurant at 7:30pm after the Theatre event. Ticket includes dinner + tax, gratuity, and a $26.64 charitable tax receipt that will be emailed after the event. Drinks are extra and Caramba Restaurant will provide wine pairing suggestions for this exclusive event. Dinner Experience ticket holders will collect their physical Dinner Experience Tickets when they check-in at the Rainbow Theatre on Dec 9.

Starters

Market ‘Wedge’ Salad (Roquefort Dressing, Crispy Calabrese, Walnuts), or

Soup Du Jour

Mains

Roasted Fraser Valley Chicken Breast (Vegetable Caponata, Caper Berries, Basil Oil), or

Pan Roasted Steelhead (Truffle Creamed Potato, Braised Leeks, Lemon Nage), or

Tagliatelle Pesto (Goat Cheese, Roasted Pine Nuts)

Dessert

Chocolate Mousse (Layered Dark, Milk, White)