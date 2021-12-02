How to talk to Children about Race/Racism, FREE online workshop 6-8pm Monday

Upcoming, on Monday, December 2 from 6-8pm is an online workshop “How to Talk to Children about Race/Racism”, offered by the Whistler Multicultural Society and Resilience BC Whistler.

The workshop is facilitated by Angela Ma Brown who is an Education Consultant in the areas of Anti-racism and Anti-oppression education, Diversity-awareness and Social Justice in Metro Vancouver school communities and community-based organizations across BC.

Sign up at: https://bit.ly/3GpcjiE

Workshops will engage participants in courageous conversations, experiential learning and empathy-building activities…

About this event

It’s hard to discuss racism. It’s awkward. It stirs up a lot of strong emotions. But it’s worth it, as we work toward a more equitable society.

This is the second of a two-part FREE online workshop, offered by Resilience BC Whistler. Workshops will engage participants in courageous conversations, experiential learning and empathy-building activities to unpack and respond to the harmful impacts of prejudice, discrimination, racism and oppression.

Session two: How to talk to children

About race/racism

How children learn race and racism

4 Goals of Anti-bias Education for Children

How to engage in Courageous Conversations with children using engaging resources

Commonly asked questions

Discover more of Angela’s work on Instagram @hands_consulting