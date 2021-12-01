Boomerang Bags are back!

On March 14, 2020, the Boomerang Bags box was sealed over. Reusable bags, along with their owners, went into retreat. Today, sighted at the Pemberton Valley Grocery store, a fresh supply of reusable bags, free for you to grab, so you don’t need a plastic one.

What I love about the boomerang is that it’s designed to come back to you, when you throw it.

I love this as a bigger metaphor for life. Like I tell me kid, what you put out into the world, will come back to you. I guess it’s my version of “the Golden Rule.” Treat others the way you want to be treated.

And with a little eco-spin: Put into the world, what you want in the world.

Put care and creativity and community.

Shall we?