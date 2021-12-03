Flooding and the Lillooet River: Lil’wat Nation hosts Virtual Community Forum, Thursday December 9, 7pm

Lil’wat Nation is hosting a Facebook Live on Thursday, December 9, between 7pm and 8pm, to discus Flooding and the Lillooet River.

The Nation is facing an increasing risk of flooding from the Lillooet River due to factors ranging from climate change to the 2010 Meager Slide.

Join for an informative discussion on what can be done moving forward to help safeguard our community.

Topics that will be discussed include:

• History of the Lillooet River including man-made flood works (i.e. dykes, channel straightening etc.) and their impacts on the river.

• Impacts of climate change on the river’s flooding patterns.

• Impacts of the 2010 Meager Slide and resulting sedimentation within the river channel.

• Potential projects to help safeguard the community and their associated impacts.

Watch on Facebook.