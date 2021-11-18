Deyen Transform: Climate Change and Matriarchal Leadership

Did you see the meme?

Anybody else come away from COP26 thinking the wrong people are in charge of the barge?

One of my favourite thinkers and teachers, Pat McCabe, has said, if we want to learn how to live sustainably, shouldn’t we be talking to the people who lived in place, for thousands upon thousands of years?

All of which is a long preface to this announcement. Deyen Transform is hosting a free talk on December 2, 12 – 1:15pm, on Climate Change and Matriarchal Leadership.

I don’t know about you, but I’m done with the patriarchy making all the decisions about climate.

And I’d particularly like to hear from indigenous women.

So let’s go.

Tune in on December 2, and hear from Yukon Regional Chief Kluane Adamek.

Sign up here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/…/an-invitation-to-transform…