My best waste prevention tip is collecting all of the ugly carrot bits, underestimated celery leaves, onions outter skins and parm crust (yes, parm crust!) in a dedicated bag in the freezer so that whenever I roast a chicken, I can broil the bones and toss the content of the freezer bag into a pot of boiling water (with a few dehydrated herbs from the garden) to quickly make the yummiest chicken stock.

Then, I can on a whim cook seasonal veg in the stock, Vitamix it up and voila! A delicious meal for pennies, using many items that would usually ended up in the trash!

Amelie Legare