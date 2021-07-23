Hyperlocal adventures part 6: Tourism Pemberton says take it to the water





See Nairn Falls up close and from a different angle. Nairn Falls is a 60 metre cataract fed by the Green, Soo and Rutherford Rivers, and flows with such force that it has etched pools, potholes and canyons out of the granite. Jet boat up to the Falls with Whistler Jet Boating, in the hands of legendary mountain man and veteran guide, Eric Pehota, who “threads the needle” through tiny passages, guides you up white water that will have the boatload screaming, and eddies out in quiet spots to point out local wildlife.

