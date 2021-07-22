Hyperlocal adventures part 5: Tourism Pemberton reckons it’s time to saddle up

If you are a horse lover you’ll feel right at home here! Pemberton proudly boasts more horses per capita than any other area in British Columbia. The Pemberton area offers miles and miles of horse trails, guided tours, and complete outfitting for the new or experienced rider.

Guided horseback riding tours take riders on scenic routes to amble through forests and meadows as well as past rushing rivers.

Search for gold on the Historic Li-lik-hel Mine Expedition with Copper Cayuse Outfitters while exploring the beautiful mountain range between Birkenhead Lake and the Li-lik-hel mine. Ride trails that were originally cut by the miners and have been pounded in by years of horses transporting gold ore to the rail-head in the early 1900’s.