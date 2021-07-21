Hyperlocal adventures part 4: Tourism Pemberton urges you to step back in time

The Pemberton Museum explores the history of the Pemberton Valley, from its beginnings as a home to Lil’wat Nation – who settled at the foot of towering Mount Currie and at the head of Lillooet Lake – to the arrival of European settlers in the late 1880s, to its role as a farming community. You can also explore Pemberton’s historical sites on the self-guided Heritage Walking Tour.



Visit the Pemberton Museum for more information.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Email

Tumblr

Like this: Like Loading... Related