Hyperlocal adventures part 3: Tourism Pemberton suggests you explore a new mtb trail

Offering up a diverse network of over 100 trails with mountain views, lakes and old growth forests, Pemberton provides an unparalleled mountain biking experience. Whether you are a beginner, intermediate, or advanced rider, there is a variety of trails to explore. The assortment of sensational downhill and cross-country trails have made the area a world class destination for riders in the spring, summer and fall.

Find maps for all the Pemberton Trails on the Pemberton Valley Trails Association site.

Published by Lisa Richardson

