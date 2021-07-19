Hyperlocal adventures part 2: Tourism Pemberton suggests you take a hike

From pristine turquoise lakes to jagged peaks and lush old growth forests, you’ll find it all on the hiking trails in and around Pemberton. With over 40 walking and hiking trails, Pemberton boasts some of the best hiking in the Coast Mountains. Discover why our diverse trail network is the perfect place to re-establish a connection with Mother Nature.

Notable Hikes

Lumpy’s Epic Trail – The 9km loop trail is actually a dedicated mountain bike trail but in recent years hikers and mountain runners have used it to gain access to the top of Signal Hill Mountain. This moderate trail is easily accessed from One Mile Lake.

Nairn Falls – An easy, brisk, 3-km (1.8-mi) round-trip route that was once part of the traditional path used by the Lil’wat Nation to access the falls and Mount Currie.

Shadow Lake Interpretive Trails – Easy 6km network of trails located south of Pemberton near the Soo River, right off of Highway 99. There are a number of short trails providing examples of the various forest practices.

For more information on these hikes and others in the Pemberton area, check out the Pemberton Hiking Trail Map online or pick-up a copy from the Visitor Information Centre.