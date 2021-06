Dear Class of 2021,

You’ve had to adapt to things no-one could have predicted.

May that hold you in good stead as you go forth, into the world. Know that we’re all cheering you on and wishing you well.

You can literally cheer the Pemberton Secondary School grads on, as they parade in a car processional this Saturday, from 10am, from the Meadows Field to PSS.

Due to Covid, the ceremony itself is private, so please cheer on the grads along the parade route from the bus garage at meadows field, through town to PSS.