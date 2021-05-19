Food truck pilot program for summer 2021

One of my favourite experiences of the Constellation music festival in Squamish the summer before the pandemic was the food truck scene – because it was so Squamish local, and so fun. Some of my favourite casual dining moments in Pemberton have also come courtesy of the Lynx and the Square Root. So, the Village of Pemberton’s proposed food truck plan seems exciting for this summer, although I do hope it doesn’t make it even harder for local restaurants, who’ve had to adapt to such tough restrictions through COVID-19, to keep operating. Creating a thriving local business economy is a tricky balance.







The Village of Pemberton is inviting interested and qualified proponents to submit expressions of interest to manage and operate mobile food carts at four specified locations within the Village as part of the Mobile Food Vendor Pilot Program for the summer of 2021.

The following four (4) locations are available with a maximum of one (1) mobile food cart assigned to the location for each available date:

One Mile Lake Park lower parking lot

Industrial Park

Pemberton Community Centre parking lot

Den Duyf Park (Recreation Site)

Prospective mobile food vendors will select dates and locations from the Mobile Food Vendor Calendar available on the Village website. This format will allow Vendors to select the locations and dates that suit their operational capacity. Available locations and dates that are requested by more than one equally qualified applicant will be awarded by random draw.

Applications must be received before 4pm PST on Friday, May 28, 2021 to be considered in the first round. Late submissions will be accepted while locations and dates remain available.

For more information visit https://www.pemberton.ca/government/news/post/request-for-expressions-of-interest-2021-22-mobile-food-vendors-pilot-program?fbclid=IwAR1Pi5G-J0WNYs2qNRBCwXLSkFiwCGROvApJyKvIpK6YqaFiYvwFyInYziY

Applications may be submitted by email to admin@pemberton.ca, by mail to Box 100,

Pemberton, BC V0N 2L0, or by hand delivery to the Village office located at 7400 Prospect Street, Pemberton, BC V0N 2L0.

All inquiries should be directed to:

Sheena Fraser

Manager, Corporate & Legislative Services

Email: sfraser@pemberton.ca

Phone: 604-894-6135 ext. 228