Walkstory: take a Story Walk and discover My Heart Fills with Happiness

This week, a story has sprouted in the wild spaces between the One Mile Lake Nature Centre and the little bridge, thanks to the Whistler Pemberton Literacy Partnership, who are on a mission to inject wonderful words into everyday situations.

This is the kind of project that serves the person whose idea of great outdoor time is to take their book out side, AND the person who doesn’t really want to stop moving, in order to read. Best of both worlds. Yes. It is possible.

What makes your heart fill with happiness?

The sun on your face?

The smell of warm bannock baking in the oven?

Holding the hand of someone you love?

International speaker and award-winning author Monique Gray Smith wrote My Heart Fills with Happiness to support the wellness of Indigenous children and families, and to encourage young children to reflect on what makes them happy.

Now, you can experience the book, through your feet, what a treat. Take a stroll. Read out loud. Outside.

Imagine what the grass and rocks and trees and lake and creeks will think? Wow, who are all these people reading stories out loud to us?