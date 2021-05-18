a poem about reconciliation by a poet who has both icelandic and metis ancestry

I’m a fan of Pádraig Ó Tuama and his offering through On Being, called Poetry Unbound, in which he reads a poem in his lovely Irish accent, and offers some insight or interpretation. It’s not an easy podcast to make time for – I tried listening to it while my kid was at soccer practice last night, but the wind was whipping about, some puppies were playing nearby and the energy was too …. energetic… for me to concentrate fully. Still. The poem is beautiful. And worth sitting with. And I wanted to share it here… with the invitation or question: where and when might you be able to sweep aside all the busy energy and sit for 15 minutes with a poem? (Literally, I’m curious. How do we carve time out of our days for this kind of sustenance?)

And how does this land for you, this idea that reconciliation doesn’t work as a final event. It is a continual truth telling. Who better to help us navigate this than someone of mixed race? Someone who cannot afford to be fixed to one identity, without obliterating at least part of herself.

In his introduction, Pádraig Ó Tuama says that “poetry and reconciliation have a particular kind of relationship with each other in the experiences that I’ve had. Sometimes I think a poem might seek to bring all kinds of resolve, but reconciliation is an ongoing process, rather than something that’s reached once and then you stay there forever. Reconciliation doesn’t work as a final event—reconciliation is a continual truth telling, and there’s tension in that, rather than easy resolve.”

“Reconciliation” by Jónína Kirton:

how will I reconcile myself?

the Icelander and the métis

the settler and the

Indigenous

an ally to myself

since birth flung across a

chasm

I often wonder am I to

forever be

the way across

weak anchors at each end

my spine a flexible deck

load-bearing

and within my cables too

much tension

as some try to cross

we all swing wildly

in each other’s steps

without safety nets

the waves of emotion

threaten us all

and then there are times

that both sides seek to disown

to cut my cords

let me fall to the rushing

waters below

maybe one day I will just float away

see where the water takes me

but not today

today I will rebuild

this time no quick fixes no steel cables

or wooden planks

no rust no rot

no nails necessary

but rather the slow growth of twisted roots

from ancient trees

the way across a path

made of grandfather

grandmother stones

I will become a self-sustaining structure

gain strength over time

a living root bridge that lasts five hundred years”

Jónína Kirton is a Canadian poet of Métis and Icelandic heritage.