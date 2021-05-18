Virtual Fire Smart seminar for Walkerville, Reid Road and Owl Ridge, May 31 7pm; and for Birken, Devine and D’arcy, June 7 7pm

In partnership with the BC Wildfire Service, the SLRD is hosting a series of Virtual FireSmart Seminars.

Join for a free 1.5 hour online session using the Zoom virtual meeting platform to learn about:

  • How to protect your home from wildfires using the FireSmart principles
  • Open burning best practices
  • The SLRD Residential FireSmart Program
  • Options for vegitative debris removal
  • Attractant Management: WildSafe BC presents ways to reduce conflict with wildlife around your home

In the summer of 2021, the SLRD is focusing its FireSmart program in the following communities:

These initiatives include the provision of Residential Home Ignition Zone Assessments, homeowner rebates for those who undertake FireSmart work on their properties, and community assistance with vegetative debris removal in support of these efforts.

The hope is that in future years, these pilots can be expanded to other communities throughout the SLRD.

Walkerville , Reid road & Owl Ridge

When: Monday, May 31st at 7:00pm

Click this Zoom Meeting URL to join:  https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86709233145 

Webinar ID: 867 0923 3145

Or join by phone (toll free): 1 888 788 0099

Birken, Devine & D’Arcy

When: Monday, June 7th at 7:00pm

Click this Zoom Meeting URL to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81591936651

Webinar ID: 815 9193 6651

Or join by phone (toll free): 1 877 853 5247 

For more information, please contact: FireSmart@slrd.bc.ca 

Detailed information on the FireSmart Seminar, including the meeting link and other FireSmart resources, can be found at this website:https://www.slrd.bc.ca/firesmart_seminar

Published by Lisa Richardson

