Spice up your spring with Chives

Take 2 cups fresh chive blossoms.

Put into a clean mason jar and pour over about 2 cups of apple cider vinegar. Cover with some wax paper before putting on the lid, and let stand for 2 weeks. Then strain and use the infused vinegar for salad dressing or douse your cooked kale.

Chives are an early garden arrival, perennial, wonderfully easy to grow. And they inhibit e coli.

The more we can eat close to our feet, the healthier and more connected to the Earth we will be.

This post was inspired by https://learningherbs.com/remedies-recipes/chive-blossom-vinegar/