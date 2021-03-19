Lil’wat girls and women – want to learn to mountain bike together?

Áma sq̓it!!

Indigenous Women Outdoors and PORCA are putting together a mountain biking program this summer and we are looking for Women that might be interested in getting out and enjoying the amazing bike trails on our territory. The program will be open to 6 women identified community members and will include 6 sessions with certified mountain bike coaches and bike rentals. Previous experience not necessary, beginners welcome!

If you are interested and willing to commit to 6 Saturday’s starting April 17 please Sandy Ward – via the Facebook link.

Published by Lisa Richardson

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s