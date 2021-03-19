Lil’wat girls and women – want to learn to mountain bike together?

Áma sq̓it!!

Indigenous Women Outdoors and PORCA are putting together a mountain biking program this summer and we are looking for Women that might be interested in getting out and enjoying the amazing bike trails on our territory. The program will be open to 6 women identified community members and will include 6 sessions with certified mountain bike coaches and bike rentals. Previous experience not necessary, beginners welcome!

If you are interested and willing to commit to 6 Saturday’s starting April 17 please Sandy Ward – via the Facebook link.