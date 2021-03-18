Free talk on awesomeness and healing power of horses, with local guide Kera Willis, Friday March 19

Pemberton’s Kera Willis from Mountain Horse School is a feature speaker at the Healing with Horses Collective Telesummit, which is happening virtually this week. Kera’s talk on “how to bring kids together with horses in ways that catalyze healing, communion and wonder” will air on Friday, March 19 at 6am, and you’ll then have 24 hours to listen for free, before it becomes part of a bundle of talks that can be purchased. If you’re interested in the healing that happens between horses and humans and their gifts to us at this time in our collective evoolution at this time (as well as how we can reciprocate with gifts of our own), tune in.

Sign up at the link and you’ll be emailed as each presenter’s talk goes live.

http://www.healingwithhorse.org/tele-Summit/?fbclid=IwAR0DcBCrYCbgJRGt1TMGkRvKRReHHzE1uh1dwNLvSoViSNOhO1Yu-l2RRik

Published by Lisa Richardson

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s