Spring forward: daylight savings time begins 14 March

Before you hit the hay on Saturday night, skip your clocks (that are still manual) forward an hour… Daylight savings starts Sunday March 14, which means at some mysterious moment while you’re possibly deep in sleep, the clocks simply change, an hour evaporates, and the morning will now come around earlier… or something. The fact that we so easily manipulate time like this is deeply confusing to me… because I allow myself to be so beholden to it. Perhaps this is a sign I should be more playful or surrealist in my relationship to time. Melt away, clocks. Melt away.

