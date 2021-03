Monday, March 15, 2021 at 11 AM PDT – 12:30 PM PDT

Parent Infant Drop In provides an opportunity to connect with other parents and caregivers of infants in the community and to hear from guest speakers on a variety of topics related to infant development.

Join Speech and Language Pathologist, Rosalie Dowse to learn more about communicating with your baby.

This program is currently being offered virtually via Zoom.

Join us here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83727822090