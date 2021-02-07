Long-eared owl vs Car (We’re rooting for the owl)

Just after Christmas, John Tschopp was alerted by a neighbour about a distressed long-eared owl, who’d been in a collision with a car. No wings or legs or claws were broken, so John was hopeful for its prospects and arranged for it to be taken care of by OWL, the Owl Rehab centre in Surrey.

You could sponsor one of the permanent residents at OWL for an entire year for just $30. Or if you’re home-schooling, or gearing up for a stretch of home-schooling, maybe book a virtual learning session – https://www.owlrehab.org/education/virtual/