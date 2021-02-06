Raw chocolate making with Rya Letham and kids

Early in January, the Pemberton Multicultural Network hosted a family-friendly “how to make raw chocolate treats” virtual workshop, led by Rya Lethem with support from her kids.

Raw chocolate treats are a great stealth way to sneak nutrients into your kids. The process is also loose and fun and freestyle, like making a smoothie, which is empowering for kids to be able to help out.

You can watch the video on Facebook, at the link, and download the ingredients and instructions here:

The Network is looking for presenters for future workshops – if you have a recipe or a craft from home that you’d like to share with the community, get in touch with Belinda.