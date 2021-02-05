Mindful Community Connections: free workshops blend mindfulness, movement, meditation and journaling

Starting Wednesday, February 10, 2021 (6:30 – 8pm) Julie Burrows, with support from the Community Foundation of Whistler’s amazing neighbourhood grants project, will blend mindfulness, movement, meditation and journaling to create supportive, playful online gatherings. For free.

These virtual sessions will take place three Wednesdays in a row – the 10th, 17th and 24th.

Be curious and playful and take an opportunity to discover, develop or expand some foundational wellness practices in a beginner friendly, heart centred space.

Registration is required and space is limited. Register at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/mindful-community-connections-tickets-136381204855?fbclid=IwAR0tEfkMWogCijMOL7xhDyEyH4__26svJw-YhMEBp3KMJRRm9noCJtbqAsk.

Each week will offer opportunities for authentic community connections with opportunities to share and learn more about yourself each other all the while exploring mindfulness, movement, meditation and journaling practices to try and take away with you.

Julie Burrows is trained in Meditation, Breathwork, Qi Gong and Reiki. She has a passion for wellness, journaling, selfcare and present moment awareness and is ever so curious and excited to explore and share some of what she practices regularly and some other fun things she’s continiously learning along the way.

Mindful Community Connections

A curious and playful invitation to gather together in community to connect, learn and explore mindfulness practices. An opportunity to discover, develop or expand some foundational wellness practices in a beginner friendly, heart centred space.

This is a free program! *Registration is required and space is limited.

Special thanks to the Whistler Community Foundation for sponsoring this event part of the community part of the Neighbourhood Small Grants program.

February 10 – Mindfulness Matters

Starting where we’re at. What, when, where, why and how of mindfulness.

February 17 – Mindful Appreciation

Gratitude. Celebrating curiosity and the practice of honouring of what is in present moment awareness.

February 24 – Mindful Connections

Everything in life is connected. Celebrating community connections and the the connections to all life on earth.

Each week will offer opportunities for authentic community connections with opportunities to share and learn more about yourself each other all the while exploring mindfulness, movement, meditation and journaling practices to try and take away with you.

*Registratoin priority goes to Sea to Sky residents.