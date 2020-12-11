Building your tolerance for uncertainty, part 3

How’s your Uncertainty Adventure going? I’ve taken to buying tarot cards and reading my horoscope, because I am legit looking for clues about what’s to come, and the headlines aren’t giving me anything to work with. But also, steadily working through this great workbook, now that I’m adept (LOL) at 1. understanding emotional distress and 2. regulating my emotions, I’m ready for chapter 3! Radical Acceptance!

(You can click back on our past posts for the first two chapters, or download the workbook for yourself here: https://www.baypsychology.ca/workshops)

Heads up… as the good doctor says, “radical acceptance is hard.”

But, as Glennon Doyle says: We can do hard things.

And in honour of the fact that this actually is hard, that’s how short the chapter is.