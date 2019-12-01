Aries Ascending!

Hi everyone,

I’m back for another week takeover! I wanted to talk about a couple of things that have been inspiring me and keeping my soul warm in this cold winter. Which are Astrology and music.

Although it’s a beautiful and magestical time, winter can be a dark time for people. I’ve always been afraid of the dark. I often like to sleep with a pretty night light. But lately I’ve been wanting to be more courageous. I want to face my fears and live my life knowing that things don’t always have to be doom and gloom. I’m a Cancer Sun, and Cancer Moon, which means that I tend to hide in my shell when I feel threatened. But I need to remember that I have strengths to defend myself 🦀. I’m an Aries Rising too though, which I’m still learning about but it means I have some fire in my chart! So I’ve been exploring the web and learning more about my astrology chart. I have found a lot of guidance and clarity through it. Now I know there’s people who don’t believe in it, but it can really just be used in whatever way that suits you best. Another thing that I’ve been finding clarity through is listening to music.

Music empowers me, and good music can set your soul on fire. An album that will remind you that you have Fire in Your Heart is Protection Collection by From the Ghost! I saw them live and met them at an Indigenous music festival over a year ago, and that voice still haunts me. You can hear their album here.

P.S. they are a fellow Lil’watul7 soul, and they have a new cd coming soon!

P.S.S. If you don’t think magestical is a word then please watch Hunt for the Wilderpeople. That movie will also warm your soul ❤️

Stay fiery friends!