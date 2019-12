Lexlixatwa Nelson and Alvin Nelson talk about Ucwalmícwts in this CBC News video. This really warmed my heart.

The work that the Nelson family does is amazing. I learned a lot from them and think back on my time there fondly, especially our discussions on language, and the song and story sharing.

Kúkstumkacw to Maya for this video, who is such a beautiful and inspiring soul!

https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=tf9Xrvoq5n4