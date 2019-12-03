Christmas at the Farm

Shared from Facebook:

Christmas at North Arm Farm!!

Santa photos (pets welcome!)

Saturday 7th & Sunday 8th December

10am-12pm and 1pm-3pm

Photos by donation with all proceeds going to PAWS Pemberton. There will be a bin for non-monetary donations such as pet food.

Saturday 7 December

Cookie decorating class – 10am-11am

Gingerbread house making – 2pm-3pm

Message us on Facebook or email events@northarmfarm.com to reserve a spot!

Sunday 8th December

Christmas Market from 10am-3pm with local vendors from the Sea to Sky corridor!

