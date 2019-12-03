Christmas at the Farm

Shared from Facebook:
Christmas at North Arm Farm!!
Santa photos (pets welcome!)
Saturday 7th & Sunday 8th December
10am-12pm and 1pm-3pm
Photos by donation with all proceeds going to PAWS Pemberton. There will be a bin for non-monetary donations such as pet food.
Saturday 7 December
Cookie decorating class – 10am-11am
Gingerbread house making – 2pm-3pm
Message us on Facebook or email events@northarmfarm.com to reserve a spot!
Sunday 8th December
Christmas Market from 10am-3pm with local vendors from the Sea to Sky corridor!