Growing connection: our mission, our mandate

Friends,

On Thursday afternoon, the Wellness Almanac had the opportunity to present our year-review to the PVUS (Pemberton Valley Utilities and Services) Committee, a joint committee of the Village of Pemberton and the SLRD, and to make our pitch for funding support from the PFID fund for 2021.

Our local officials and staff have had to adapt their operations to COVID-19 – which has meant a LOT more time on ZOOM (personally, I think they all should be sent some Christmas swag from Zoom, whose stock price has apparently increased 500% this year) – this meeting itself was over 3 hours long, so I want to honour these people who work to try and create and support the kind of community we all want to live in. And the skill with which staff manage these agendas and the technology – all out of their home “offices”, whatever that might look like.

the business of supporting community has gotten real during COVID – everyone supporting each other from a distance, from our own homes

I dropped in at the 2 hour mark to present for the Wellness Almanac, and they were still giving their full attention and energy… And from the presentations that I did observe, I noticed Committee members responding to each presentation with a genuine and specific acknowledgement of appreciation for the work each group was doing, and the benefit and impact this year’s programs had on our community.

I was nervous about making the presentation – it’s never easy to ask for money – nor to speak before a group of people – but the genuine hospitality and community-mindedness of the people working for us, is something to call out and acknowledge and celebrate.

Yesterday, Mayor Mike Richman sent out his weekly message and I wanted to share it here – to remind us, this community is powered by really wonderful people. We’re rich, in this. We really are.

The holiday season has already begun for some of us and we are entering a time of year that is defined by family, friends and joyous connections. As we wonder what that will look like this year we are also at a time where our tanks are running low and we need to dig into our reserves of tolerance to continue to support each other; especially through the holidays. The good news is there is light on the horizon as the medical science world is catching up with this virus and there is much to be hopeful for! To add to my own sense of optimism, Council, the PVUS Committee and I recently had the opportunity to hear presentations from 10 inspiring community groups, listed below, and some of the members that drive them. These groups presented a snapshot of the amazing work they are doing for our community and to discuss opportunities for further initiatives through our joint grant in aid funding. All of these groups not only continue to enrich life in our valley, but they have worked hard through the pandemic to continue to bring us together in unique ways. It was wonderful to hear them speak so passionately about the work they are doing. I would like to thank all of these groups and their members; your positive energy fills me with hope not only for our little piece of paradise, but for all of us moving through and out of this pandemic. With hope and kindness in mind, let the holiday season begin! All the best to you, from all of us at the Village. Thank you to the Wellness Almanac, Pemberton and District Chamber, Pemberton Arts and Culture Council, Spirit of BC / Winterfest Committee, Pemberton Off Road Cycling Association, Pemberton BMX Society, Tourism Pemberton, Pemberton Farmers Market, PAWS and the Pemberton Cemetery Committee, and all of the groups in the Pemberton Valley working to make this an incredible place to live, even during these challenging times.

Mike