May you flourish.

This made me happy. 2 minutes that are entirely marvellous. This Life Force is within all of us. Doesn’t that amaze you?

I am thinking especially about local business owners who run gyms and yoga studios and how impacted you’ve been by these shifting health orders, and I want to honour your grace and community leadership and adaptability, and acknowledge the stress, and wish you flourishing thriving vibes. As teachers and coaches, you provide space for people to thrive, and encouragement when people feel low. I hope you feel that in return.

I was sad to read, on Tuesday, that Kufuka Fitness has decided to close on December 19. Wrote Lindsay and Jess, “We have tried so hard to keep things afloat, but with so much uncertainty and more unknowns than we can successfully operate within, we are faced with the reality that our current business model is no longer viable. This has been a heartbreaking decision and nothing we would have chosen, given different circumstances.

“To say that this year has been challenging, is an understatement to say the least. Each of us has been on an emotional roller coaster, over the last 9 months, a journey of personal growth, whether we’ve realized it or not. Our world wide pandemic, has created unexpected time and space for reflection, for longing, for planning, for grief, for simple joys, for creative thinking, for stillness, for prioritizing, for sadness, for perspective, for hope and among so many other things, space for change.

“Jessica is pleased to announce that she is forging ahead into the online world of mindset coaching, nutrition & personal training and will be rebranding herself in the very near future. Stay tuned for all of her exciting details and exactly what she has to offer in the New Year.

“Lindsay will continue to offer one-on-one & shared personal training, under the Kufuka Fitness brand in a new, smaller studio starting in January. In addition to this, she will be offering a number of LIVE online fitness & yoga classes in the New Year.

“If you are looking to purchase dumbbells, yoga gear, Keiser spin bikes and a whole bunch of other fitness equipment, we’ve got you covered. Items will be available directly through Wellness Living, which means you can use your credit card and any outstanding balance you have on your membership account.

“When we are no longer able to change a situation, we are challenged to change ourselves” – Viktor E. Frankl

May you flourish.