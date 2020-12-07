Support small

Right now, I think there’s a lot of good buzz around supporting small business. The convenience and temptation, though, is to go for online, delivery, mega-services. I get it. The less I have to leave my house to burn through my to-do list, the better. The less I have to navigate an uncertain world full of unquantifiable hazards, the better. AND YET… every decision we make has ripple effects. Supporting local is a huge one right now. May I encourage you to make the effort, to support our local business community, as much as you can? They are such a huge part of what makes Pemberton a place I love.

