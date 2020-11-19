Our Dynamic Landscape – free presentation tonight 7pm

Weather is interesting. Combine it with this amazing landscape we live amongst, and you get some pretty dynamic results – adventures, changing views, and some natural hazards and risks worth being familiar with.

Thanks to Veronica Woodruff, you can enjoy a tour of the region, through the lens of awe, at a free Zoom presentation this Thursday, at 7pm, offering in partnership with Stewardship Pemberton and the Pemberton and District Public Library.

Our Dynamic Landscape Presentation:



Thursday November 19th at 7pm



Stewardship Pemberton Society (SPS) and the Pemberton and District Public Library are joining forces again to offer you another interesting and informative talk, this time from the comfort of your living room. Join SPS’s Veronica Woodruff in this virtual evening talk (via Zoom) to discuss the dynamic landscapes of this area. During this online talk, we will discuss important fish and wildlife species, natural hazard risks such as fires, landslides and floods, and how climate change is affecting the region. You will also get the chance to learn about all the cool research happening in watershed including on Mt. Meager, Lillooet River flood risk, Mt. Currie landslide risk and other cool initiatives.

This is a free event, however registration is required. You can sign up here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYrdO2tqzksE9fDrxnqTlm8aPaCIfX_-uq9?fbclid=IwAR2DURXer76WqJjWlO6Ffytdtc3cZj_Dowwp7ogOjtfJrrHTtd7D3C5DMF0

Following registration, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.