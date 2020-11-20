Chum Salmon Spawn – amazing video footage of spawning in action

Bob Turner is a longtime Bowen Island resident and recently retired geological scientist who’s spent years advocating for the region’s waters, who now has his own youtube channel!

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHKOSD9xmRx21yS0OX_158Q

He’s recently been up in the Squamish valley following the ongoing chum salmon run, and writes that he “happened to catch the remarkable moment of female egg release and male sperm fertilization at close range. It happened in a spring-fed channel, so the water was very clear. It was moving to watch the spawning female – in this case with a swarm of attending males – as she went through the digging, the laying, and the burying of her eggs. All this bittersweet, as it is so close to the end of her life, and so detached from her offspring’s birth months from now.  This season of salmon spawning is so rich.”

Turner has shared this clip online and invites anyone to share and enjoy.

Published by Lisa Richardson

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s