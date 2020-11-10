Remembrance Day 2020 will look different, but we can still unite in remembering

Photo by Connie Sobchak

A message from the Pemberton Royal Canadian Legion #201:

Pemberton’s Remembrance Day commemorations will look slightly different this year, as we adapt to ensure that everyone is able to follow the COVID-19 safety guidelines.

There will not be a parade or public Remembrance Service at the Pemberton Legion this year.

The service usually attracts several hundred attendees so it would not be possible to maintain social distancing and would put vulnerable people, including veterans, at risk.

Instead, a private service at The Royal Canadian Legion Pemberton Branch, will be streamed online and shared through social media channels on Wednesday 11 November for people to watch safely from home.

People are encouraged to pay their respects from home and take part in the two-minute silence at 11am safely from their doorsteps.

The Pemberton Legion, will be privately laying wreaths at the Memorial.

Executive members of Pemberton Legion, will also privately lay wreaths at the Pemberton & Mount Currie Cemeteries to mark the graves of Veterans.

They will stay in place during the Remembrance Period.

Pemberton Legion President Lesley Clark said “We are enormously proud of our military family and Remembrance Day is very important, giving us all a chance to reflect, remember and honour those who have lost their lives. While this year has thrown many challenges our way, we have seen the 75th anniversaries of the Liberation of the Netherlands, VE Day and VJ Day and the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain. While we cannot all be together, we can still remember all those who gave so much and I’d invite you all to watch our Remembrance Service online and take part in the two minute silence at 11am. If you do choose to visit the memorial at Pemberton Legion, we’d ask that you try and visit at different times of the day in order to help protect the most vulnerable amongst us. Sadly COVID-19 does mean many of us will not be able to come together to honour the lives of those who fought and served past and present. Our service personnel have worked hard alongside key workers to keep us safe during this pandemic, now it’s time for us to also keep each other safe. So wherever you are, you can show your support by sharing the two minute silence at 11am, knowing many others across the Country are doing the same.”