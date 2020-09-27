Be careful with each other

One day, we killed a snake with the lawnmower. It was a big deal for me. (I wrote about it here. ) I wasn’t able to throw it off easily – you know, collateral damage for a lovely lawn. That just didn’t jive. So when I discovered this poem, a few weeks ago, it snagged, and the last line echoed over and over.

The Mower

BY PHILIP LARKIN

The mower stalled, twice; kneeling, I found

A hedgehog jammed up against the blades,

Killed. It had been in the long grass.

I had seen it before, and even fed it, once.

Now I had mauled its unobtrusive world

Unmendably. Burial was no help:

Next morning I got up and it did not.

The first day after a death, the new absence

Is always the same; we should be careful

Of each other, we should be kind

While there is still time.

Philip Larkin, “The Mower” from Collected Poems. Copyright © Estate of

Philip Larkin. Reprinted by permission of Faber and Faber, Ltd.Source: Collected Poems (Farrar Straus and Giroux, 2001)