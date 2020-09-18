The Lil’wat Lands and Resources Department is holding a story contest! Share a favourite memory of the land, by Sept 23

“Pal7míntwal i ucwalmícwa múta7 ti tmicw”
The Land and People are together as one.
We would love to hear your favourite memory of
using our land in a traditional way,
as well as stories and legends about Líl̓wat7ul practicing
our traditions on the land in Líl̓wat territory.
Share your story and win a t-shirt that contains carbon-dated sites of our registered archaeological sites!
Submit your story to richenda.grafton@lilwat.ca by Wednesday, September 23rd
Your story will be posted on Lil’wat Nation’s facebook page
and voted on by community members.
The winner will be announced on Monday, September 28th!
** Thank you to Lil’wat Retail Operations for inspiring this contest.