The Lil’wat Lands and Resources Department is holding a story contest! Share a favourite memory of the land, by Sept 23

“Pal7míntwal i ucwalmícwa múta7 ti tmicw”

The Land and People are together as one.

We would love to hear your favourite memory of

using our land in a traditional way,

as well as stories and legends about Líl̓wat7ul practicing

our traditions on the land in Líl̓wat territory.

Share your story and win a t-shirt that contains carbon-dated sites of our registered archaeological sites!

Submit your story to richenda.grafton@lilwat.ca by Wednesday, September 23rd

Your story will be posted on Lil’wat Nation’s facebook page

and voted on by community members.

The winner will be announced on Monday, September 28th!

** Thank you to Lil’wat Retail Operations for inspiring this contest.

