Book your Writers Festival sessions now, as the 19 year old event comes to your living room

Tickets for the 2020 Whistler Writers Festival went on sale August 31, and just to clarify what “on sale” means – most events are by donation, or free (if that’s your current capacity), while the keynote events like the Literary Salon, Saturday Night Gala and workshops are by donation, with a suggested minimum of between $10 and $25. With the event taking place online this year, there are literally no barriers to you checking out the action, encountering a favourite writer, or giving your closet writer self a little moment to shine. (You can even technically attend the Festival from your closet.)

Visit

https://festival.whistlerwritersfest.com

for more details about the 19th annual Whistler Writers Festival returns in a special virtual format on October 15 – 18, 2020.

With an exciting lineup of guest authors and publishing industry experts, the festival will include workshops for emerging writers, readings that encourage and engage healthy, thoughtful debate and foster vibrant connections between writers and readers alike.

Guest authors include headliner Wade Davis, and distinguished Canadian and international literary arts talents Emily St. John Mandel, Marina Endicott, David Bergen, Waubgeshig Rice, Caroline Adderson, Dakshana Bascaramurty and Michelle Good.

Visit whistlerwritersfest.com to purchase tickets and view full festival details, including guest author lineup, reading list, virtual bookstore and more. #WhistlerWritersFest