Your ancestors love you

Here’s a little thought that might blow your mind today.

Chi Young Kim, Featured Ancestral Healing Practitioner⁣ ⁣ "What's something alive these days in your tending with the ancestors? What would you ⁣and your people like to share?" ⁣ ⁣ Your ancestors love you. You don’t need to be worthy or earn their love. ⁣ ⁣ It can be a real stretch for some folks to believe that they even have loving and kind ancestors, especially for those who have challenging experiences or have been harmed by their living family. I’ve seen how folks slowly begin to heal and expand their idea of blood family when they come back into relationship with their loving elders, these ones who have our backs and are deeply invested in our well-being. This connection is very much available and as we are reaching for them, they are also reaching for us. Your ancestors love you. You don’t need to be worthy or earn their love.⁣ ⁣ This can be really difficult for many folks who have internalized the damaging belief that we have to work really hard to get what we want or to feel worthy and loved. I see this again and again with the clients I support and it’s so lovely to see how this internalized belief starts to loosen and heal when coming back.⁣ ⁣ *This series features the voices of practitioners in the Ancestral Medicine Practitioner Directory. They are people of heart and integrity who have demonstrated sustained care and dedication to the work of ancestral healing. Feel warmly encouraged to contact them with questions or to schedule a private session. ⁣ ⁣ Chi Young’s ancestors are from Korea. For more info on Chi Young’s practice, please visit: www.rememberingvoice.com.⁣ ⁣ #ancestralmedicine #ancestralhealing #lineagehealing #chiyoungkim #rememberingvoice⁣

Your ancestors love you. And are deeply vested in your well-being.

Pair with this little mathematical mind-explosion:

I love this.

When the pandemic first began to unfold, and my world contracted into a very small bubble of me, my partner and my kid, I felt the isolation of our tiny little nuclear family, and the lack of support we could draw on from our friends, neighbours, extended community… so I started opening my mind to where other forms of support existed…

I found some in wine. I’m reworking that tendency.

I found a LOT in being in Nature. Allowing myself permission to think of the natural world as alive, as animate, as living, let me feel more resourced, supported, witnessed, held, supported.

And I began to open my mind to what it means to have ancestors, reading Daniel Foor’s book on Ancestral Medicine, and pondering whether the people who preceded me were somehow available to me, still. Whether you skew to the woo, and believe their spirits or energy is actually tangibly available to you, or are more rooted in materialist science, I came to the conclusion that my DNA is a treasure trove of my ancestors, and that I am the garden, I am the actual physical landscape, in which their dreams currently flourish. I am the current physical embodied representation of their lives and dreams and stories. And when I reach for my kid, I am the one with the arms and legs and body to be able to show him the love, that their selves would, if they were here right now.

When my friend shared this meme and I realised how quickly “my people” tally up, I realized how supported I am, even in those moments this year when I’ve felt most isolated.

Even if you’re completely self-oriented, and not including siblings and cousins, you are part of an extremely rich web. Even if you don’t really believe in the idea of being interconnected, instead of profoundly separate and alone, you’re still part of a really rich web. All of our ancestors, who are all informing our bodies and our minds and our nervous systems, connect us radically.

What do you think? Is this just too trippy for you? Or do you have a take or perspective on ancestors that can help grow my inklings and wonderings…?

