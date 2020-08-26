What to pack in your herbal first aid kit? Free online seminar tomorrow, Thursday, August 27, 1pm

7Song, herbalist and director of the Northeast School of Botanical Medicine, talks people through assembling a herbal first aid kit, in a free online seminar offered tomorrow by Learning Herbs.

More than just putting together a salve, tea tree oil and bandages in your backpack, 7Song, who apparently teaches the most comprehensive herbal first aid training course in existence, he wants to make sure you have the right stuff in your personal first aid bag.

No need to register.

Check out the livestream

Thursday, August 27 at 1pm Pacific.





Where?

Click here to watch on Facebook Live

Click here to watch on YouTube Live

(Both livestreams are the same, and you can submit questions on either site.)



Yes, if you can’t make it, you can watch a replay on the Facebook or YouTube pages anytime after the livestream is over.